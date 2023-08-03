zick learn raises €500,000 for text-based microlearning expansion in Europe

Text-based microlearning platform, zick learn, has raised €500,000 in funding from Italian edtech investment firm Zanichelli Venture and some angel investors. Funds will see the Dublin-based start-up accelerate its growth across Europe, in particular throughout Ireland and the UK, and strengthen its team with some new hires.

Focused on corporate training, the platform sends bitesize lessons to clients via text using platforms such as WhatsApp and Slack – it can be integrated into existing IT structures.

“This is a hugely exciting time for all of us here at zick learn. We believe that the traditional eLearning system is broken, and that learning is never a one-size-fits-all activity. This is particularly the case in the modern world, with workforces made up of multi-generational age groups, such as Baby Boomers and Generation Z. Our ambition is to empower people with knowledge and to further the message that the future of corporate training is just one text away,” says zick learn’s CEO and co-founder, Matteo Penzo.

“The last couple of years have been really interesting, with so much innovation in the edtech and digital learning space. zick learn is doing something entirely new and we see great potential in its drive to shake up the approach to corporate learning and development,” says Enrico Poli, Director of Zanichelli Venture.

Not one to shy away from a discussion on all things edtech Matteo Penzo joined us on the edtech panel at the Tech.eu Summit 2023.