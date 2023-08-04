Tomorrowland founder amongst investors pouring €1.4 million into BeerMate

BeerMate has raised €1.4 million in new capital so that you and I never have to queue for a tasty brew at events ever again. The maker of automatic beer serving machines intends to use the fresh barley, hops, yeast, and water to tap international expansion plans, including a US market entry in 2025

Trading capital for an undisclosed equity stake in the company is a consortium of investors including, perhaps most notably Tomorrowland founder Michiel Beers.

While BeerMate’s automation solution probably won’t be able to listen to your troubles and/or dispense advice (perhaps that’s an add-on for the next version of the OS?), it will, however, serve up a maximum of four beers (for now, more planned in the future) within 10 seconds. Payment is contactless and at that speed, you’d be hard-pressed to find a punter causing any holdups, much less a queue forming for any longer than 30 seconds at a time.

Dutch publication Quote reports that the machines were in place at both the Paaspop and Tomorrowland festivals this year, with installations slated to appear at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort later this summer.