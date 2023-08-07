Satim secures $2 million to advance satellite SAR imagery software

Satim, a Krakow-based startup that focuses on software aimed at automatic object detection, identification, and classification capabilities using satellite SAR (synthetic aperture radar) imagery, has secured $2 million.

The new funds will be used to accelerate the company’s goal of complex SAR data into actionable insights, with a specific focus on serving the military, government, and commercial maritime sectors.

The round was by existing geospatial technology investor specialist Cultivation Capital. Previous investors in the company include Verissimo Ventures, The Flying Object, Everywhere Ventures, Hustle Fund, StartupIst Ventures, and an undisclosed investor from Eastern Europe.

“I am thrilled and grateful to have the backing of such exceptional investors in our latest funding round. The substantial funds raised will play a pivotal role in advancing our SAR-based object detection and classification solutions, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the market,” commented Satim CEO Jacek Strzelczyk.