Fishbrain nets $6M to enhance sports fishing app for anglers fishing for likes

Stockholm-based sports fishing app for anglers, Fishbrain AB, has raised $6 million in its latest funding round. The round was led by Industrifonden and Lucerne Capital Management. Funds will allow Fishbrain to ‘enhance its technology platform and accelerate market penetration, solidifying its position as the go-to place for anglers’.

Fishbrain is where keen fishing people can become part of an online fishing community, share their catches in social media-styled posts and find the best fishing spots.

“Increasing our ownership share and taking an active role in the company with this strategic investment is due to the value Fishbrain brings to fishing enthusiasts and partners worldwide and the long-term potential in the outdoor space and lifestyle,” says Tomas Bie, Investment Director, Industrifonden.

“We have been impressed by Fishbrain’s growth and development over the last couple of years and believe that this investment will enable the company to accelerate its ambitions and further solidify its position as the world’s leading fishing app,” says Pieter Taselaar, Founding Partner & Portfolio Manager for Lucerne Capital.