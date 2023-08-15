No Such Ventures shows further confidence in Trustoo with ‘multi-million investment'

No Such Ventures has pledged further support to local services directory platform Trustoo as it completes a ‘multi-million investment’ deal with the Amsterdam-based scale-up.

With no confirmation of figures, the venture capital firm, which took a minority stake in Trustoo in September 2021 says it has 'enormous confidence' in the Trustoo team.

"Since our partnership, they achieve every goal and proven their business model over and over again. I'm glad we're preparing them for the next phase with this financial boost and ongoing strategic support: expanding existing services in the Netherlands and Belgium and conquering the German market," says Arjan Griffioen, an investor at No Such Ventures.

Trustoo, which provides a platform for finding local service providers opened an office in Berlin early this year as it sees its workforce grow to fifty employees.

"Germany is a massive market with a lot of potential, and we like to take our time for it. In all our markets, it's ultimately about finding the happy match between service providers and their customers. We increasingly act as a business engine rather than a lead generator for them. In this way, we not only create the best experience for the connected service providers but also for our users," says Pieter Westerhuis, who founded Trustoo with Lars Freriks.