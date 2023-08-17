Peter Thiel continues support for Lindus Health in $18M funding round

Lindus Health, a London-based research organisation running clinical trials, has achieved a significant milestone in securing $18 million in a Series A funding round, enabling the company to amplify its efforts.

According to the scaleup, the new investment will be channeled towards the expansion and advancement of Lindus Health's end-to-end clinical trials platform that encompasses a diverse spectrum of conditions including depression and diabetes, all the while delivering higher quality data to research sponsors.

The round was led by Stockholm's Creandum, historic backers of Bolt, Klarna, Spotify, Depop, Tide, Trade Republic and Pleo. Additional participants in the round include Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amnio Collective, as well as legendary industry figure Peter Thiel continuing his support of the company.

While there's no shortage of startups and scaleups looking to improve the lives of all through advancing the clinical trials process, the financial and working knowledge of the firms choosing to back Lindus signals a strong vote of confidence.

Having already worked with over 20,000 patients across some 80-plus clinical trials in conjunction with the University of Oxford, Cambridge University, Yale University, and AstraZeneca, Lindus Health is now focusing its approach on tackling treatments for menopause, tinnitus, insomnia and childhood myopia.

Lindus Health co-founder Meri Beckwith commented: