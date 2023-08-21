Qualifyze raises $12M to accelerate growth in healthcare supply chain compliance

Frankfurt-based compliance company Qualifyze provides compliance solutions to the pharmaceutical industry which allows them to check the compliance of supply chains. It offers a digital platform which can manage audits end-to-end, capturing audit data at scale.

The firm which was founded in 2019 has raised a $12 million funding round. Existing investors HV Capital and Rheingau Founders and new investors HarbourVest Partners and H14 participated in the round. The fresh funds will bring accelerated growth to the firm.

“The speed of our growth and our continued success is proof of the value we are generating for our clients,” says Dr. David Schneider, CEO and founder of Qualifyze. “We are not just transforming how supplier audits are being performed. Qualifyze is creating a new category of compliance data, which will allow our clients to make more informed decisions to increase drug safety for their patients and to better allocate investments into supply chain compliance, even beyond GxP. This funding will help us accelerate our mission to transform supply chain compliance in healthcare in a sustainable, data-driven manner.”

“Serving 1,000+ pharmaceutical clients and more than doubling every year in a profitable manner is both a testament to the quality of the team and the regulatory tailwinds towards a harmonised quality approach in life science. We’re excited that the team chose to continue partnering with HV as part of HV’s strategy to provide the company with early and growth capital from initiation to IPO," says Felix Klühr, Partner at HV Capital.