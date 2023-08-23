Swedish BNPL Klarna records further growth in European markets

Swedish BNPL and shopping assistant Klarna today announced strong growth across Europe, with GMV up fourteen percent year-on-year in Q2, with that figure at 26 percent in the UK.

The payment provider has added a wealth of products to its offering including a creator platform for influencer marketing campaigns, shopping assistant capabilities with the addition of AI-powered services and marketing services for retailers.

In a recent survey done by the fintech, 74 percent of its European customers said they use Klarna at least once a month, citing trust as the top reason, followed by ease of payment.

“It’s fantastic to see this sustained, phenomenal growth across Europe, with GMV up 14% in the region. While other, smaller players dial back their commitment or leave the region altogether, we’re doubling down, further strengthening our position in Europe, as well as the US,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna.

