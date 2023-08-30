United Robots unveils new funding for autonomous industrial cleaning robots

Deep tech startup United Robots today unveiled an undisclosed funding round.

The company develops fleets of autonomous industrial cleaning robots equipped with advanced AI detection to navigate crowded spaces and used in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, and warehousing.

Specifically designed for bustling industrial spaces, the robots can scrub an area equivalent to two football fields on a single charge.

Dariusz Mankowski, CEO and co-founder of United Robots said:

"Our robots are highly efficient and reliable; their real edge lies in their ability to work harmoniously with humans in crowded settings, in real-time. We've redesigned the traditional machine, enabling each robot to turn in place, making it the most agile autonomous scrubber available."

Its smart AI-driven system prevents cleaning overlaps, conserving water, detergents, and energy, while saving site maintenance costs. Businesses adopting this technology can expect cost savings of up to 85 percent.

After extensive testing in Poland, Europe's fourth-largest warehouse supply market, the robots are set to debut in the UK and Germany.

Aper Ventures leads the funding with various co-investors.

Piotr Sławski, managing partner in Aper Ventures, commented: