Mimetrik Raises £2M for AI-driven dental technology

Today dental tech company Mimetrik raises £2 million in seed funding.

Mimetrik develops AI-driven digital dentistry products alongside participation from angel investors with decades of experience in the dental industry. The investment will enable the company to expand its team and deliver its first three products to market.

A spin-out from the University of Leeds, Mimetrik builds on more than a decade of world-leading research at the University’s School of Dentistry.

The company has developed 3D-scanning technology that uses machine learning to generate fully digitised images of a patient’s dentition and facial structure.

It aims to create a full ‘digital pathway’ between dental labs and clinicians for the benefit of patients, replacing the costly, time-intensive current approach of creating physical models of each patient’s dentition, enabling more accurate and faster treatment.

This shift seeks to phase out traditional, expensive, and lengthy procedures, ushering in a more efficient and precise era of patient care. It leads to more effective dental impression scanning, occlusion, virtual articulation, and restorative treatment planning.

The company’s software is also primed to advance preventative treatment pathways significantly.

The founding team of Professor Andy Keeling, Dr Alyn Morgan, Dr Cecilie Osnes and Professor David Wood have decades of experience working in clinical dentistry, 3D scanning and computer science, collaborating with global dental manufacturers and shaping national dental policy.

Dr Alyn Morgan, Co-Founder and CEO of Mimetrik, said:

“With over 30 years in clinical dentistry, I have seen first-hand the time and cost spent on traditional techniques. I believe that our products can transform the industry and ultimately ensure better patient care. Northern Gritstone’s investment is a vote of confidence in our technology and we will benefit from their advice and knowledge as we continue to grow and bring our products to market.”

Duncan Johnson, CEO of Northern Gritstone, said:

"Mimetrik’s technology has the capacity to bring dentistry into a new age, removing unnecessary costs and time delays with its AI-driven software. It is fantastic to see the North of England producing such cutting-edge technology that can impact an essential part of our lives. We look forward to working with Alyn and the Mimetrik team as they develop their products.”

