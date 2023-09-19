Awell secures $5M to automate clinician workflows and targets US market expansion

Brussels-based digital health platform Awell has raised a $5 million Seed round. The startup, which automates clinical workflows, will use the funding to grow its team, invest in R&D, and further product innovation. Targeting a stateside expansion the company will focus on building relations with traditional care organisations.

By automating clinician workflows, it reduces much of the time medical care workers spend pencil pushing giving them more time to practice medicine and conduct research. Triage, patient onboarding, and care plans are automated and data synchronised between different systems. A recent study showed that clinicians would need over 26 hours per day to follow national care guidelines for an average number of patients.

“When you or a loved one gets hospitalised, it becomes painfully obvious how broken current clinical workflows are. Overwhelmed doctors wade through endless admin, patients juggle a different point solution for each medical condition, and care teams are forced to stay up-to-date with more medical research than they can handle,” says Awell CEO and founder Thomas Vande Casteele. “Our journey is inspired by these challenges faced by care teams across the world.”

The round was led by Octopus Ventures, with additional participation from S16, and angel investors including healthcare veteran Lord David Prior, former chair of the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

“Thomas and his team have built an exceptional platform for providers and digital health companies to build, test, and deploy clinical workflows efficiently while integrating seamlessly into their existing stacks,” says Matthieu Vallin at Octopus Ventures.“Awell has the potential to drastically improve care delivery while enabling healthcare organizations to improve operationally. Octopus is thrilled to play a part in supporting Awell as the company transforms how digital health is built and delivered to patients.”

Lead image: via Awell. Photo: Uncredited.