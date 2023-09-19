Babbel expands language learning ecosystem with Toucan acquisition

Today language learning platform Babbel announced the acquisition of the Toucan browser extension for an undisclosed amount.

Founded and headquartered in Berlin with a North American office in New York, Babbel develops and operates an ecosystem of interconnected online language learning experiences. Its products focus on using a new language in the real world, in real situations, with real people.

It offers over 60,000 lessons across 15 languages, hand-crafted by more than 200 didactics experts, with user behaviours continuously analysed to shape and tweak the learner experience. It has sold over 16 million subscriptions.

Toucan has developed a browser extension that allows language learners to practise new vocabulary while browsing the internet, automatically translating certain words and phrases on the page into one of eleven languages.

It immerses learners as they go about their day, without them having to set time aside, tracking their progress and allowing them to save words for later review.

In the context of Babbel’s language learning it helps learners to reinforce the vocabulary they have learned in Babbel’s self-study courses or live classes.

While remaining free as a standalone feature, the browser extension will ultimately become part of Babbel’s ecosystem.

Julie Hansen, Babbel’s US CEO and CRO shared:

“Toucan’s founders have built an excellent learning experience that has helped millions of people embark on their language learning journey. By making it a part of Babbel’s rich platform and presenting it in conjunction with Babbel’s various other learning experiences, the product will be strengthened and benefit both Babbel’s and Toucan’s learners. Blending various learning methods has proven to be crucial for language-learning success.”

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the last years and how we have contributed to the way the world learns languages online,” adds Taylor Harlow, Co-founder and CEO of Toucan.

“Toucan’s core values have always been wonder, empathy and impact. That’s why we believe that a company like Babbel, which shares all of these and puts learners first, is the perfect choice to carry on our vision and make it even more impactful and bigger.”

Lead image: Babbel.