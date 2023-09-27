Morphoses secures €2.1M in Pre-Seed funding for soft skills development

Today London-based startup Morphoses successfully completed an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round, securing €2.1 million in investments.

The company's goal is to address the employability skills gap, an ongoing challenge in the modern job landscape, where job seekers are ill-equipped with the crucial soft skills that employers demand.

In today's evolving landscape, characterised by the advancement of AI, automation, and the tech sector in general, individuals who look to distinguish themselves must prioritise qualities such as empathy, enhanced communication skills, and effective decision-making processes.

Morphoses is a go-to edtech platform dedicated to nurturing soft skills in learners aged 6 to 17 years old, offering a gamified learning experience that empowers individuals both personally and professionally.

Learners engage in one-hour weekly sessions designed to strengthen, conquer, and measure their soft skills. This instils the ability to take risks, learn from mistakes, seize initiative. It leads to becoming better colleagues, friends, leaders, parents, and, above all, better individuals.

The approach combines educational techniques, psychology, game theories, gamification, and interaction, developed through extensive research and collaboration with leading educators and psychologists and a network of 250 teachers spanning the globe, from India and Germany to England and South Africa.

Morphoses has earned the trust of leading employers in the EU & SEE Region, who operate in traditional sectors such as pharmaceuticals, aviation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and heavy industries.

Anna Natsvlishvili, CEO of Morphoses, expressed her excitement, stating:

"We're thrilled to announce that Uni.Fund, alongside a dynamic group of angel investors, has joined forces to champion our mission of equipping learners with vital soft skills. This oversubscribed pre-seed round signifies the substantial impact our solution has on learners, families, and businesses. Together, we're shaping the future of education!"

Dora Trachana, Partner at Uni.Fund, shared:

"Uni.Fund is honoured to lead the investment in Morphoses, a beacon of innovation in soft skills development. We firmly believe in the transformative power of education, and Morphoses' groundbreaking approach aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering societal advancement through learning. By nurturing essential skills, we are not only cultivating individual growth but also contributing to building resilient, enlightened communities for a sustainable future. We're excited to be part of this journey, propelling Morphoses to new heights and redefining the learning landscape across Europe."

The funds raised will accelerate Morphoses' expansion across the UK and Europe, enabling more employers to support their employees and their families. This significant step will further validate Morphoses' product-market fit and enhance its platform to meet the evolving needs of learners and corporate partners.

The lead investor of this round is Uni.Fund II VC, with support various angel investors, including Thanos Papangelis, Andreas Stavropoulos, Vasilis Bacolitsas, Laurent Marquis, Giannis Theodoropoulos, Lisa Katsouraki, Haris Pylarinos, Charles Delingpole, Dimitris Glezos and many more.

Lead image: the Morphoses team: Photo: Uncredited.