Belgium's Azumuta bags €2.8M for international growth of manufacturing process management solution

Ghent-based Azumuta is tackling manufacturing shop floor issues caused by poor process management. It offers a software solution that supports employees at different levels in the production process and offers the management team a better view of their company’s performance on the shop floor streamlining work instructions, training, and audits.

The company has raised a €2.8 million funding round from Flemish investment company PMV, Angelwise, and four private investors. The funding will fuel international growth and product development. The firm will be hiring software developers and experienced sales professionals in the manufacturing sector.

“In many companies today, instructions and quality controls for operators are only available on paper. Not only are they unclear and not up to date, but the possibility of feedback and analyses are also lacking,” says Azumuta CEO Batist Leman who founded the company in 2016.

“Our software offers clear work instructions and in-line quality control, which automatically adapts to the operator’s skills and the configuration of the product order. Azumuta visually and interactively guides the operator through the entire production process. This allows even less experienced people to participate productively right away, increases productivity, and quickly detects any inefficiencies in production,” he says.

Lead image: via Azumuta. Photo: Uncredited.