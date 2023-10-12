Mario Götze backed Lanch raises €6.5M pairing food brands with creators

Berlin-based food delivery software start-up Lanch has closed a €6.5 million funding round, backed by Felix Capital, HV Capital and angels from the previous funding round including Mario Götze and André Schürrle. The fresh funding will help Lanch to bring its software tools to the masses.

It gives creators and companies the tools needed to ‘make food delivery fun again’ by joining food brands with popular creators.

“Over time, we have built increasing conviction on the superpowers that creators have in today's digitised world, and are impressed with Lanch's distinct and innovative positioning, built on community. Lanch is obviously about great food, but also delivering a powerful experience for consumers and creators alike. We're thrilled to be part of their journey to reshape the way we experience food, in a modern way,” says Frederic Court, Founder and Investor Felix Capital.

One of Lanch’s latest collaborative projects is a partnership with German rapper Luciano for the launch of Loco Chicken.

“When first investing into Lanch, we loved the vision of building new substantial food brands for creators with massive reach. We were fully convinced of the capabilities of the experienced founding team to bring this vision to life. One year down the road, our expectations on growth, quality of food, brand recognition were heavily exceeded,” says David Kuczek, General Partner at HV Capital.

Lead image: Lanch team. Photo: Uncredited.