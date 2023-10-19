Uncapped secures £200M to expand its services to US and European entrepreneurs

Uncapped, formerly known as a revenue-based finance provider, has secured a £200 million debt facility aimed at expanding its offer to US and European entrepreneurs and businesses.

The new debt financing was provided by New York-based private equity firm Fortress Investment Group.

Uncapped provides founders in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Poland with short-term financing options ranging from £10,000 to £10 million. The company offers fixed-term loans and specialised Amazon seller funding with repayment terms starting as low as 0.8 percent per month, and SaaS runway loans that can provide up to 50 percent of a company’s ARR upfront, with repayment terms starting as low as 0.5 percent per month.

According to the company, they’ve supplied over 1,000 founders with capital to date, funding a wide range of sectors including e-commerce, direct-to-consumer outfits, fashion, SaaS, gaming, and app development.

Uncapped acquired London-based game and app developers specialist RBF financing provider Sugar in June of 2022, and is backed by Seedcamp, White Star Capital, Global Founders Capital, All Iron Ventures, Mouro Capital, Lakestar, and a host of angel investors including Wise founder and CEO Taavet Hinrikus.

Lead image via Facebook