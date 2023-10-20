Here's what tech recruiters really want you to know this year

You’ve scoured job listings, run your CV through ChatGPT several times so it matches the job you’re applying for, and have years of experience under your belt so nabbing your dream job should be a doddle, right?

If you’re currently experiencing inbox tumbleweed and are not hearing back from recruiters or hiring managers, you might be making some minor mistakes during the application process that are having a major impact on your ability to secure an interview.

Plus, there’s also the market to contend with—at a recent tech event hosted by Indeed, data analysts Darina Jiang and Alexander Groutides shared that job seeker growth is outpacing the number of open positions being advertised to the tune of 20 percent, meaning competition is stiff.

But that doesn’t mean you should resign yourself to staying in the same job because it’s an easier option. We chatted with tech recruiters to find out what they are looking for in prospective hires and to get their insider tips on how to navigate the application process more effectively.

Use ChatGPT sparingly

While generative AI is incredibly helpful when it comes to crafting the perfect CV, it can also be too perfect, as Monica Berry talent acquisition at Pets at Home, a leading e-commerce business, reveals.

“You can really tell when somebody has done an AI CV. I’ve seen it mostly within finance but it’s fast becoming the thing to do,” she details.

“Candidates are being pushed to use AI to come across as more professional, but what you end up with is people with minimal experience using AI to bulk up their CVs. It's probably working for them in terms of getting interviews, but then you get to the interview and they’re not as good as they say they are.”

Rethink your cover letter

Cover letters are often overlooked by applicants, said Amy Hobley, an executive recruitment manager at software company Sopra Steria at a recent tech recruitment event in Indeed’s London HQ. She advocates that candidates should adopt the traditional cover letter to read like a mission statement of sorts.

“A strong mission statement, what they are looking for, what’s their purpose, what are they hoping to achieve from their next role,” she elaborates.

“You might not have all the experience, but if you’re willing to learn and grow and develop and pick up new skills that sets you a good foundation.”

