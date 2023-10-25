Next stop, London: Tech.eu Summit elevates its game in 2024!

We're thrilled to announce that the third edition of the Tech.eu Summit is set to take place on May 16 and 17, 2024, at the prestigious Old Billingsgate venue in London.

London boasts an impressive tech ecosystem estimated at a staggering $47 billion, hosting over 46,000 tech companies and employing in excess of 240,000 individuals. With a vibrant network of 200+ incubators, accelerators, and innovation hubs, as well as home to 40 percent of European headquarters for the world's leading tech companies, London emerges as the ideal epicenter to bring together industry experts under one roof.

Charting a new frontier

The Tech.eu Summit London marks a new era that will be uniquely tailored to attract the foremost innovators and thought-provoking leaders from across a wide range of verticals, setting the stage for future-defining dialogue.

The 2024 edition will fuse our extensive experience, reputation, and connections with those of our parent company, Webrazzi, to create a centralised destination for leaders and industry shapers from Europe, the MENA region, and the Americas to converge.

A two-day event for maximum impact

Our experience from past events was clear: a one-day event simply didn't provide enough time for serendipity. To address this, we've expanded the Tech.eu Summit to a multi-day event; allowing for more in-depth discussions with industry-leading speakers and a more relaxed pace, offering numerous networking opportunities, side events, dinners, and soirées.

