Telecom, robotics and fintech among top three industries last week

Last week, we tracked over 80 tech funding deals worth over €521 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, and rumours; all alongside a host of related news stories across Europe.

As a paying subscriber, you're privy to our monthly reports that break down the essential deals, actions, and players across the European tech ecosystem. After a flurry of activity noted across September, October is shaping up to be shall we say, an interesting month? Don't miss our upcoming October report, one that's full of tricks and treats.