Madrid-based HRtech startup Shakers raises €6M to simplify team building

Shakers, a Madrid-based hrtech startup looking to reduce the friction faced by companies when building external teams, has raised €6 million in a Seed funding round. The company aims to use the investment to up capacity to extend its client base, both domestically and internationally.

At the core of Shakers' operation is an operating system that simplifies collaboration between companies and teams of freelancers, with a focus on mobile app development, cloud migrations, generative AI, data analysis and/or cybersecurity, ultimately enabling swift and efficient teamwork.

Since launching in 2021, according to the company they've worked with over 3,000 individuals, and supported some 450 companies including Inditex, Uber, and Telefónica in their hiring needs.

The €6 million Seed round has been led by Adevinta Ventures, Brighteye Ventures, Athos Capital, and Spain's answer to Bpi France, at least in terms of ubiquity, Telefónica's Wayra.

