Paris-based TapNation raises €15M to boost mobile game publishing

Today, Paris-based mobile gaming publisher TapNation announced a recent €15 million funding round.

Founded in 2019, the company provides studios with high-potential game concepts and data tools to bring their games to the market and has worked with over 100 studios.

TapNation has developed a platform that enables game testing, player behaviour analysis, and identifies the most promising gameplay. It has amassed a billion downloads across app stores.

Recently, TapNation diversified its scope by introducing TN Labs, a specialised game development studio that broadens its game offerings towards more hybrid genres.

TapNation registered an impressive €45 million in revenue in 2022, marking its third consecutive year of profitability.

Hervé Montoute, co-founder and leader of Tap Nation, commented:

"With this fundraising of 15 million euros, we are at a pivotal moment in our journey as a mobile game publisher. This investment is proof of the faith our partners have in our vision and our ability to innovate. It will enable us to go even further, explore new territories in the mobile gaming industry, and continue to offer exceptional experiences to our players. We are very grateful to our investors for their support, and we are excited to share our passion for mobile games with the world."

This fresh infusion of capital by investors such as Re-Sources Capital, Paluel-Marmont Capital, and select banking partners is anticipated to diversify TapNation's portfolio and bolster its growth strategy.

Lead image via TapNation.