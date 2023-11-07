Ex-Atomico investor and Glovo founders launch Yellow, a VC firm for Southern Europe

Today marks the launch of new venture capital firm Yellow, kicking off with a €30 million fund dedicated to Pre-Seed investments in Europe. It was launched by Adam Lasri, former investor at Atomico, and Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, the founders of Glovo.

Yellow aims to help founders expand into France and key Southern European markets (mainly Spain, Italy, and Portugal), which it asserts are historically underserved by VC support.

The fund is sector-agnostic and aims to invest tickets from €200,000 to €500,000 in Pre-Seed rounds with similar ventures.

Yellow’s launch funds are raised from various prominent family business entrepreneurs from Southern Europe and various European tech founders, including over 12 unicorn founders.

Yellow closed 100% of the fund within weeks of fundraising and has already made two stealth investments in the past month, supporting ventures in Paris and Barcelona.

Adam Lasri (ex-Atomico investor and co-founder of Yellow) shared:

“It is great to collaborate with both Oscar and Sacha. We have known each other for years, and I have seen firsthand how supportive and engaged they have been with the more than 30 founders they have backed over the last few years. We have now joined forces to formalise that commitment through Yellow, and we are excited that the kick-off of the fund has been met with overwhelming interest by investors.

For Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, Yellow is a personal project and they continue to be fully committed to their executive roles at Glovo.

Lead image (left to right): Adam Lasri, Oscar Pierre, and Sacha Michaud) via Yellow. Photo: Uncredited.