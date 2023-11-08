Krakow-based LiveKid gains €3.14M investment for LATAM growth

LiveKid, a Krakow-based preschool and nursery management platform and parent-to-kindergarten contact app has raised €3.14 million in a new funding round. In use by some 3,500 kindergartens and 400,000 parents across Europe, LiveKid intends to use the investment to expand into the Latin American market.

Funding to date

Having raised €2.1 million in a Seed funding round back in August 2021, this investment round marks only the second onboarding of external capital, with the company growing on its own laurels since late 2017. According to the company, its growth has been mostly organic but additionally fueled by acquisitions in Canada, Poland, and Spain, including Barcelona-based Dinantia.

While LiveKid’s initial pitch was leveraged primarily as a parent-to-school communication tool, in conjunction with the announcement of the π investment and expansion plans for Latin America, the company is taking a noted turn and pressing its early education management services offer.

Preschool and nursery management

The new focus for LiveKid lies in its preschool and nursery management offer. This avenue provides a suite of tools that help kindergarten operations and communication with parents, including billing, staff management, admissions, meal planning, e-journals, bulletin boards, galleries, and reports.

Beyond academia, LiveKid also offers payment management services including the establishment of charges, a comprehensive billing system, and mobile payment options.

LATAM plans

Processing annually in excess of €150 million in tuition fees and other kindergarten services, LiveKid says that its three biggest markets are Poland, Spain, and Mexico, with over €3 million in ARR generated from these markets alone.

With Spain and Poland covered, that leaves a Mexican, and tangentially the Latin American, market expansion an obvious choice for the company. The firm intends to open an office in los Estados Unidos Mexicanos in 2024 staffed by 20 individuals.

According to LiveKid, further platform developments and geographic expansion ambitions include the addition of the Portuguese language to its offer and market openings in Portugal and Brazil.

LiveKid CEO and founder Jakub Pawelsi shared:

“Six years ago LiveKid created a new category of digital services and products for pre-school childcare in Poland. Since then, we've grown in a capital-efficient way. “This includes making a strong entry into Mexico with limited resources. Now, we aim to be a global leader, and that needs bold steps. The fresh funds will help us hire more people in Mexico, grow in current and new markets, along with the opportunity to consolidate the market.”

LiveKid’s €3.14 million investment was provided by historic backer of edtech platform Preply, inovo VC.

Lead image: Jakub Pawelsi. Photo: Tomaz Gotfryd