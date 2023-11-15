Restaurant management platform Last.app raises €5M

Last.app, a Barcelona-based hosptech startup founded by former Glovo team members Eric and Ivan Nikolic, has raised €5 million in a new financing round. The restaurant management platform intends to use the growth capital to continue product development, expand the team size, and plan for new market entries.

Existing investors All Iron and Bynd participated in the Nauta Capital-led round.

Similar to Antwerp’s Apicbase, Dublin’s Nory, or London’s Tenzo are working on, Barcelona’s Last.app is offering restauranteurs an all-in-one operating system. The startup's offer offers integrations across the spectrum including delivery channels, management programmes, delivery systems, e-commerce, and payment systems.

Built by brothers, and both ex-Glovo employees, Eric and Ivan Nikolic, Last.app addresses the woes experienced by restaurant owners and managers, namely an often fragmented system of operations.

Iván Nikolic explains:

“The restaurant software industry is extremely fragmented, and restaurant owners feel overwhelmed by the many single-function software available. “The future of the restaurant industry hinges on the seamless integration of a multitude of tools, each finely tuned to accommodate the distinct operational needs of individual establishments.”

On the investment, Nauta Capital’s Jordi Viñas commented:

“When we found Last.app we knew it was a gamechanger for the restaurant industry in Europe. Last.app has the speed, technical know-how, flexibility, and low barrier to adoption for restaurants to benefit from it from day one and meet their customers’ expectations now and in the future.”

Lead image: Last.app founders Eric Nikolic (CEO) and Ivan Nikolic Fraguela (CTO). Photo: Uncredited.