Carthera secures additional €4.5M for innovative medtech to treat brain disorders

This week, medtech company Carthera, a spin-off from Sorbonne University, announced an additional €4.5 million in funding to complement its Series B financing round, bringing the total raised to €42 million.



Carthera is a clinical-stage medtech company focused on developing innovative ultrasound-based medical devices to treat various brain disorders.

It leverages the inventions of Professor Alexandre Carpentier, head neurosurgeon at AP-HP Sorbonne University, who has achieved worldwide recognition for his innovative developments in treating brain disorders.

Carthera is developing SonoCloud®, an intracranial implant that temporarily opens the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB). The device is currently in clinical trials in Europe and the United States.

The funding will support Carthera in launching its first registrational trial using its SonoCloud technology to treat recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM).

The study will be an international, multicenter, two-arm clinical trial randomised with a 1:1 ratio.

The open-label, comparative pivotal trial will evaluate overall survival in patients undergoing carboplatin chemotherapy and treated with the SonoCloud-9® system to open the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB). This will be compared to the standard of care in patients with the first recurrence of GBM.

The company welcomes its first US-based VC, Unorthodox Ventures, further strengthening its investor pool. Existing shareholders Supernova Invest, Saint-Genys and Bouscas Med also participated.

Frédéric Sottilini, CEO of Carthera shared:

“I am pleased to welcome Unorthodox Ventures to our investor base, it is great to see that our program continues to raise interest in the US market. I would also like to thank our historical investors for their continued support, allowing us to fulfil our mission of providing new treatment options to patients with glioblastoma and otheserious brain diseases.

Carey Smith, Founding Contrarian at Unorthodox Ventures, said:

“Carthera’s technology addresses a real problem, and we’re pleased to support the company’s work and this pivotal trial.”

In parallel to the clinical trial, the funds will help develop the company’s clinical and preclinical pipeline in neurodegenerative diseases.



Carthera also seeks to establish new research and clinical-stage collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Lead image via Carthera.