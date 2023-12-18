Absolute Capital Partners provides Unlimitd with a €100M boost to accelerate European growth

Today revenue-based financing platform Unlimitd, a leading player in digital financing in France, announced a €100 million investment from Absolute Capital Partners (ACP).

The company assesses credit risk to propose tailored financing offers in less than 48 hours.

Since its founding in 2021, the company has deployed over €30 million to support several hundred companies, with targeted products focusing on stock financing and advertising expenses. It has raised over €20 million in Seed funding.

ACP became the majority shareholder of Unlimitd, as part of the launch of its subsidiary, AbsoluteCap Venture Lending, dedicated to corporate financing.

This strategic partnership enables Unlimitd to equip itself with financing capacity, deploying up to €100 million over the next 12 months. The company aims to significantly accelerate its growth in France and expand its services to Europe by 2024

Rudy Boukhris and Jérémie Hazan, co-founders of ACP, state:

"With Unlimitd, we are confident that we have identified one of the best lending platforms in the market, equipped with robust technology, a strong brand, and an ambitious team."

Julien Zerbib, CEO and founder of Unlimitd, concludes:

"This deal marks a new milestone for Unlimitd. With ACP's operational and financial support, we empower ourselves to realise our ambitions—better serving our entrepreneurial clients, investing in technology, and becoming the benchmark for e-commerce financing in Europe."

Lead image: Unlimitd.