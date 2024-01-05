Piclo and the UK National Grid partner to faciliate provider access to direct access to low voltage flexibility opportunities

This week, energy software company Piclo announced a partnership with the UK National Grid Electricity Distribution to simplify access for Flexibility Service Providers (FSP) into local distribution Flexibility Markets.

Piclo develops software solutions that make energy networks smarter, more flexible and more sustainable.

Its flexibility services marketplace enables flex buyers (system operators) to source flexible electricity from flex sellers during times of high demand or low supply.

To date, Piclo has over 60,000 registered flexible assets representing 19GW of registered flex capacity, with flexibility contracts awarded totalling £74m and 2.6GW+ of flexible capacity procured.

In November 2023, Piclo announced its new product Piclo Max – a world-first solution to access all electricity markets from one place. The partnership with National Grid is the first stage of Piclo’s ambition to enable flex sellers to access all six local flexibility markets from Piclo Max, with further UK electricity markets throughout 2024; followed by additional global markets.

From January 2024, over 150 flex sellers with more than 60,000 assets registered on Piclo will have direct access to National Grid’s Low Voltage Flexibility Opportunities, seeking to trade over 90MW of local flexibility.

Piclo CEO and co-founder, James Johnston, said:

“This collaboration is all about unlocking the potential of market interoperability. For the first time, FSPs have a choice regarding how they experience and interact with UK flex markets. It’s a significant milestone for market accessibility and a critical step towards enabling revenue stacking.”

Matt Watson, Head of Commercial and Operability at National Grid, said:

“This is our first step towards opening up our Market Gateway platform for wider market entry, and the interfaces we’re developing with Piclo will provide FSPs with greater choice on how they enter the distribution flexibility market. “We hope to see an increase in the offers available to us, and importantly, we’ll be able to make fair decisions on market clearing regardless of which platform the FSP trades through.”

Besides the UK, Piclo Flex currently operates in the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Lithuania), and North America.

Lead image: Piclo.