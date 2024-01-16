Meiro secures $3M Pre-Series A funding to fuel its global expansion

Today, the customer data platform Meiro announced it has successfully secured $3 million in an oversubscribed pre-Series A round.

Merio was founded in 2018 by Czech Pavel Bukowski, Jana Marlé-Zizková, and Vojtěch Kurka, who were previously data consultants for companies in Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, the company empowers brands to better comprehend and meaningfully engage with their customers, improving marketing efficiency and maximising ROI through customer satisfaction.

Focusing on first-party data, Meiro analyses customers’ digital identities, enabling brands to recognise and track customers across various touchpoints.

Going beyond the traditional boundaries of CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Meiro’s Customer Data Platform efficiently collects, cleans, and manages data from virtually any source online and offline and provides personalised marketing tools proven to enhance business ROI.

The funding is led by Southeast Asian VC firm Wavemaker Partners, with participation from angel investors at Singapore-based Angel Central.

This marks Meiro’s first strategic funding round following five years of robust self-funded organic growth and profitability.

According to Meiro Co-founder and CEO Jana Marlé-Zizková:

“We are thrilled to have gained the trust of some of the best brands in Southeast Asia after years of building a sustainable business. We are excited and appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the region’s most respected VC funds, Wavemaker Partners, and the Angel Central group. In choosing our partners, we prioritised synergy in values, the chemistry between the teams, and their deep understanding of our B2B enterprise software industry.”

Marlé-Zizková cites an unprecedented high demand for technology solutions such as Meiro due to the rapid shift towards first-party data utilisation and the increasing challenges of customer data privacy regulations.

“While we have always been self-sufficient, this investment will help us address market demand, accelerate the development of our product and business, and strengthen our presence in the international markets while we have a competitive advantage.”

According to Paul Santos, Managing Partner at Wavemaker Partner, Meiro’s precision, scalability, and speed level is crucial for businesses that manage large datasets and require quick adjustments to their marketing strategies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with them as they enter a new chapter and expand to new markets in Southeast Asia, Europe, as well as the Middle East. Moreover, we’re impressed by how the company has bootstrapped its way to winning contracts from major global enterprises like BCA, Chemist Warehouse, Societe Generale, Dr Max Group, and DER Touristik despite stiff competition from better-funded competitors.”

Pavel Bukowski, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Meiro, stated:

“I believe that with the growth of our team, we will be able to fulfil new tasks and ambitions more effectively. In 2024, we plan to complete the integration of additional communication channels and build GenAI use cases into our platform. We will also introduce a brand new product.”

The funding will accelerate the Hacompany’s growth trajectory. The company will grow its team from 50 to 70 members and aims to double its annual revenue.

Meiro, which also has offices in Central Europe, aims to fast-track its product development, bolster its team, and expand its presence in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The company secured its first Middle Eastern clients in 2023 and plans to establish a branch in Dubai in 2024.

Lead image: Merio founding team. Photo: uncredited.