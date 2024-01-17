Runnr.ai secures €1M funding for automated hotel guest engagement

Conversational guest engagement startup Runnr.ai announced this week that it has raised €1 million in funding.

Runnr.ai develops software that allows hotels to automate communication with guests using WhatsApp, which results in more engagement, operational time savings, and additional turnover through upselling.

It's the first company in the hospitality industry to completely exchange common 'legacy' chatbot technology for generative AI,

Since its founding in November 2022, Runnr.ai has over 100 hotels using its technology, answering more than 60,000 unique questions from guests every month.

Up to 95 percent of the questions and requests of guests, that would normally have to be handled by employees, are now answered automatically.

Further, the messaging can generate up to €65 extra monthly profit per room, through upselling extra items, such as breakfast, room upgrades, and late check-out, which integrate with current Hotel Property Management Systems.

“Our technology creates a unique combination of service, efficiency, and commerce. Something that’s needed more than ever in the hospitality industry due to the staff shortages and the rise of generative AI,” says Michiel de Vor, CEO of Runnr.ai.

The funding is led by Arches Capital, with participation from Golden Egg Check, and angel investors Roland Zeller (ex-GetYourGuide), Marnix van der Ploeg (ex-Booking.com), and hotel entrepreneur Hans Pieters.

According to Frank Appeldoorn, Managing Partner, Arches Capital:

"The best evidence for us is customer feedback. It was clear that they deliver value on every front with a compelling ROI for hotels, reducing staff workload and, most importantly improving the guest experience.”

Runnr.ai will use the funding for product development and expansion to the entire Benelux, the UK, and Germany in 2024.

Lead image: Runner.ai. Photo: uncredited.