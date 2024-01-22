Welcome to the Jungle acquires job search platform Otta

French branding and recruitment platform Welcome to the Jungle today announced the acquisition of London-based job search platform Otta for an undisclosed amount.

Welcome to the Jungle, founded in 2015, currently works to increase the visibility of 5,500 businesses to almost three million active workers across France and the Czech Republic by enhancing their employer brand and enabling them to offer a seamless recruitment experience to their candidates and recruiters. It raised $54 million Series C in early 2023, bringing its funding to over $83 million.

Otta was founded in 2019 and uses matching technology to pair its 1.7M users with relevant roles based on personal preferences, skill sets and values.

As of today, the Otta brand will continue to operate, working with leading brands and almost two million job seekers across the UK, USA and EU as the go-to tech and startup jobs platform.

Otta's co-founders, Sam Franklin, Theo Margolius, and Xav Kearney, will remain part of the organisation.

Jérémy Clédat, co-founder and CEO at Welcome to the Jungle, said:

"I'm thrilled that Otta is joining Welcome to the Jungle. We both uniquely believe in a future of work based on the power of matching and share the same DNA that disrupts market conventions, from our branding to our obsession with helping people find meaning through their work. I can't wait to build the best employer branding and sourcing solutions and make a compelling and unique offer for our clients."

Sam Franklin, co-founder and CEO at Otta, added:

"We started Otta in 2019 to make job search less soul-crushing and build an incredible candidate-first product. We've delivered much impact, including 6M applications made on Otta in 2023 sent to 10,000 companies. I'm excited for our future within Welcome to the Jungle. We think it's a great combination culturally, and we share a common mission to build a better future for job seekers."

Lead image: Jérémy Clédat and Sam Franklin. Photo: uncredited.