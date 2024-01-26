Polish healthcare SaaS solution eGabinet raises €548K investment for market expansion

Digital-first healthcare is gaining momentum with (depending on where you reside) online appointment scheduling systems, electronic prescriptions, and digital referrals. Today Polish healthtech startup eGabinet announced PLN 2.4M (approximately €548,000) in funding.

eGabinet develops user-friendly and simple software that allows medical facilities to manage patient appointments and their documentati. eGabinet software, based on cloud technology, enables almost instant access to data and patient history.

Thanks to its full integration with medical systems, issued e-certificates and e-prescriptions reach the patient in a maximum of 14 seconds.

The software also enhances the overall functioning of the facility. For example, the automated booking service recognises a booking for a specific examination and automatically reserves a room equipped with the necessary medical equipment.

According to Piotr Strychalski, CEO of eGabinet:

"Over the past year, the number of doctors using our solution has doubled, and in response to their needs, we plan to add a range of new functionalities to our system. One of these will be an intuitive financial and accounting module, making it easy to manage budgets and control the financial liquidity of medical facilities."

The now-closed round, coming entirely from business angels, comes to over €1.3 million. The company plans to launch a new financial and accounting module that will further streamline medical facilities' financial management and accounting processes.

Lead image: eGabinet founder and CEO Piotr Strychalski. Photo: uncredited.