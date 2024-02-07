Newcastle startup SQCDP secures £200,000 investment for manufacturing performance improvement

SQCDP, a Newcastle-based startup focusing on the improvement of manufacturing performance, has announced that it has secured £200,000 from London’s Q Ventures as part of a larger, still open and ongoing funding raise.

Alongside Q Ventures, several undisclosed angel investors are backing Ignite Accelerator grant winner SQCDP.

Building on its ethos of “We simplify manufacturing processes by integrating your best assets - your staff”, SQCDP offers a modernised, digitised replacement to manufacturing’s traditional paper and spreadsheet-based systems.

Offering a viable alternative to the costly and hardware-centric solutions prevalent in the market, SQCDP streamlines the process of collecting factory floor data, and provides access via mobile devices, tablets, and desktops, essentially rendering spreadsheets, forms, and whiteboards obsolete.

Working on optimising processes and more so, team members, SQCDP’s solution generates real-time reports that are then benchmarked against predefined targets. According to the company, early customer trials have resulted in improvements of up to 15 per cent in manufacturing operating efficiency and an up to 5 per cent enhancement in product quality.

On the investment, Q Ventures’ principal Harveer Bharaj shared: