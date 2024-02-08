Attention to all tech startups! Apply now for an opportunity to join the Tech.eu Summit London 2024!

Are you a budding tech startup looking to make your mark in the industry? We have an incredible opportunity for you! The Tech.eu Summit London 2024 is just around the corner, and we are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting a dedicated startup stage alongside the main event like last year.

The Startup Stage at the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 is the perfect platform for you to showcase your solutions, connect with investors, and take your startup to new heights.

This marks the second year of our startup stage at Tech.eu Summit. Following the tremendous success of last year's event, startups enjoyed unparalleled exposure and valuable networking opportunities with industry experts and potential investors.

Selected startups will not only have the opportunity to pitch on the Startup Stage, but they will also have a designated space at the venue to demo their product or service. This is an additional chance for you to impress attendees and potential investors with your cutting-edge technology.

We want to hear all about your startup, your vision, and how you're disrupting the tech industry. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to gain exposure, network with like-minded individuals, and potentially secure funding for your startup.

Applying is easy and takes only a few minutes - you can find the link to the form here. We can't wait to see the remarkable solutions and innovations that tech startups bring to the startup stage at the Tech.eu Summit London 2024.

In the previous weeks, the first and second round of speakers for the event, scheduled for May 16-17 in London, was unveiled. To attend the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, you can purchase tickets here. Further details about additional speakers and the event program will be shared in the coming weeks.

Looking forward to seeing you in London on May 16-17!