The second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 has been revealed

In the previous weeks, the first round of speakers for the event, scheduled for May 16-17 in London, was unveiled. The new speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, spanning a two-day event at the esteemed Old Billingsgate venue, are experts in the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.
This year, the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 will offer a comprehensive experience with diverse content formats, including the startup stage, main stage, and roundtable meetings. In addition to on-stage events, the summit will feature off-stage networking opportunities, including a “Tech.eu Night” party and “VIP Reception”.
With over 100 speakers lined up for the 2-day event, the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 will cover a wide range of topics, from venture investments to artificial intelligence and financial technologies to gaming, featuring insights from industry experts.
The new speakers announced for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 include:
- Akis Bratsos - Partner at Lakestar
- Audrey Soussan - General Partner at Ventech
- Dag Larsson - Co-Founder and CEO at Doccla
- Eileen Burbidge - Founding General Partner at Passion Capital
- Henry Lane Fox - Co-Founder and CEO at Founders Factory
- James Detweiler - Deal Partner at Felicis
- Jason Ball - Founder at Ball Ventures
- Kagan Sumer - Former Founder at Gorillas
- Lubomila Jordanova - Co-Founder and CEO at Plan A
- Luise Gruner - Managing Director at Axel Springer Digital Ventures
- Magnus Karnehm - Principal at Left Lane Capital
- Maren Bannon - Co-Founder and Managing Partner at January Ventures
- Muz Ashraf - General Partner at TCV
- Samantha Jérusalmy - Partner at Elaia Partners
Additionally, it was highlighted that discounted tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 are available for a limited time until tonight. To attend the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, you can purchase tickets here. Further details about additional speakers and the event program will be shared in the coming weeks. Looking forward to seeing you in London on May 16-17!
