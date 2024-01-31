The second round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 has been revealed

Events

The Tech.eu Summit London 2024, set to bring together the global startup and investment community in London, has announced its latest lineup of speakers.
Arden Papucciyan 6 hours ago
In the previous weeks, the first round of speakers for the event, scheduled for May 16-17 in London, was unveiled. The new speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, spanning a two-day event at the esteemed Old Billingsgate venue, are experts in the global entrepreneurship ecosystem.

This year, the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 will offer a comprehensive experience with diverse content formats, including the startup stage, main stage, and roundtable meetings. In addition to on-stage events, the summit will feature off-stage networking opportunities, including a “Tech.eu Night” party and “VIP Reception”.

With over 100 speakers lined up for the 2-day event, the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 will cover a wide range of topics, from venture investments to artificial intelligence and financial technologies to gaming, featuring insights from industry experts.

The new speakers announced for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 include:

Additionally, it was highlighted that discounted tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 are available for a limited time until tonight. To attend the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, you can purchase tickets here. Further details about additional speakers and the event program will be shared in the coming weeks. Looking forward to seeing you in London on May 16-17!

