Introducing the initial lineup of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024!

We are excited to announce that the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 will be held in the vibrant city of London on May 16th and 17th. This highly anticipated event will bring together global technology leaders and startups/scaleups from various corners of the world.

Tech.eu Summit London 2024 will span over two days and take place at the prestigious Old Billingsgate, known for hosting remarkable events. This summit aims to unite the global investment and startup ecosystem, attracting entrepreneurs and investors from Europe and beyond.

The UK maintains its position as the foremost technology startup ecosystem in Europe

The UK holds a significant position in the technology landscape, serving as Europe's leading hub for tech startups. Recent research indicates that London continues to thrive, with numerous high-value exits exceeding $1 billion, including notable companies such as Wise ($12.2 billion), Deliveroo ($10.5 billion), and Oxford Nanopore Technologies ($4.6 billion).

From a geographic perspective, 2023 witnessed minimal shifts in the top-funded countries, with the UK maintaining its leading position. Also, the UK saw 149 exit companies and 151 acquiring companies in 2023. This once again proves the importance of the UK.

AI, Healthtech, Climate Tech, Fintech, and much more...

During the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, we will delve into the most groundbreaking technological advancements of recent years. Our esteemed speakers will shed light on various topics, including artificial intelligence, healthcare, climate tech, and fintech. We aim to delve into the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, discuss innovative solutions to address the urgent climate crisis, examine how financial technologies enrich our daily lives, uncover the technological revolution unfolding in the healthcare industry, and explore various other impactful topics.

The Startup Stage, Main Stage and Roundtable

In addition to the robust agenda featuring the main stage and networking areas, the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 will include a VIP reception, two stages, roundtable discussions, and an after party.

Meet with the first tier of speakers

Now, let's introduce our esteemed lineup of speakers! Today, we are thrilled to reveal the first tier of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024. This exceptional group consists of prominent investors from the UK, the US, and the EU, who will share their valuable insights and experiences.

Akin Babayigit — Co-Founder and President at Tripledot Studios

Allen Taylor — Managing Partner at Endeavour Catalyst

Andrea Traversone — Managing Partner at NATO Innovation Fund

Bao-Y Van Cong — Partner at Target Global

Cameron Mclain — Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Giant Ventures

Christian Hernandez Gallardo — Co-Founder and Partner at 2150

Duygu Oktem Clark — Managing Partner at DO Venture Partners

Ebru Dorman — Board Member at NATO Innovation Fund

Enis Hulli — General Partner at 500 Emerging Europe

Filip Felician Dames —Founder and Partner at Cherry Ventures

Hayden Wood — Founder and CEO at Beams

Itxaso Del Palacio — General Partner at Notion Capital

Julie Karl Koch Fahler — Co-Founder and COO at Agreena

Laura Citron — CEO at London & Partners

Lina Wenner - Partner at firstminute capital

Ludwig Ensthaler — Co-Founder and General Partner at 468 Capital

Ophelia Brown — Founder and Partner at Blossom Capital

Tom Wilson — Partner at Seedcamp

Tommy Stadlen — Co-Founder at Giant Ventures

Yoram Wijngaarde — Founder and CEO at Dealroom.co

