Jagex changes hands in $1.1B deal, Xensam says goodbye to 'bootstrapped', and over €75M invested this week

This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €745 million, and around 8 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇪🇸 ID Finance secures €139.5M debt financing to expand its financial wellness app Plazo
🇭🇷 Project 3 Mobility raises €100M for autonomous robotaxi development but progress remains unclear
🇪🇪 Starship Technologies raises $90M for autonomous last-mile delivery expansion
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Carlyle confirms sale of Jagex, developer of Runescape, to CVC Capital Partners in $1.1B deal
🇸🇪 Sweden's Heatland Discgolf acquires European Birdies
🇬🇧 Deazy improves developer recruitment with Geektastic acquisition
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇪🇺 ETCI commemorates first anniversary with €1B investment in European tech innovation
🇬🇧 Episode 1 announces £76M fund for Pre-Seed and Seed-stage investments
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Orient Growth Ventures closes second fund at €83.7M
🇫🇮 3TS Capital Partners closes its new Fund IV at €111M
🇬🇧 Major investor in HSBC-backed Monese writes off its investment in money transfer app
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 European Union criminalises obscene content produced by artificial intelligence
🇬🇧 The UK government invests £45M in the public benefits of the quantum sector
🇪🇺 Meta challenges EU’s Digital Services Act supervisory fee as unfair
🇪🇺 Microsoft, Amazon-backed cloud body in talks over EU dispute
🇫🇮 Finnish HRtech startup Workfellow announces shutdown amid challenges
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇩🇪 The 41-year-old “old skool” founders wanting to shake up B2B trade payments
🇬🇧 Klarna moves to new London HQ billed as “world’s largest co-working space”
🇬🇧 UK arts union ‘ready’ to strike if AI agreements aren’t reached
🇫🇮 Finnish startup Hailia unlocks the potential of fish industry sidestreams
🇬🇧 Money transfer app Atlantic Money launches in US and Australia but admits user numbers are not “headline-grabbing”
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 SQCDP secures £200,000 investment for manufacturing performance improvement
🇬🇪 STORI raises $500,000 to automate branding and content creation
🇪🇪 Analytical Alley secures €700,000 for AI-based martech solutions
🇳🇴 OTee secures €1.25M funding for industrial automation software
🇱🇹 Axiology's DLT securities trading platform lands €2M investment
