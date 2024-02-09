General

Jagex changes hands in $1.1B deal, Xensam says goodbye to 'bootstrapped', and over €75M invested this week

This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €745 million, and around 8 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Dan Taylor 3 hours ago
Jagex changes hands in $1.1B deal, Xensam says goodbye to 'bootstrapped', and over €75M invested this week
This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €745 million, and around 8 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇸 ID Finance secures €139.5M debt financing to expand its financial wellness app Plazo

🇭🇷 Project 3 Mobility raises €100M for autonomous robotaxi development but progress remains unclear

🇪🇪 Starship Technologies raises $90M for autonomous last-mile delivery expansion

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Carlyle confirms sale of Jagex, developer of Runescape, to CVC Capital Partners in $1.1B deal

🇸🇪 Sweden's Heatland Discgolf acquires European Birdies

🇬🇧 Deazy improves developer recruitment with Geektastic acquisition

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇪🇺 ETCI commemorates first anniversary with €1B investment in European tech innovation

🇬🇧 Episode 1 announces £76M fund for Pre-Seed and Seed-stage investments

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Orient Growth Ventures closes second fund at €83.7M

🇫🇮 3TS Capital Partners closes its new Fund IV at €111M

🇬🇧 Major investor in HSBC-backed Monese writes off its investment in money transfer app

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 European Union criminalises obscene content produced by artificial intelligence

🇬🇧 The UK government invests £45M in the public benefits of the quantum sector

🇪🇺 Meta challenges EU’s Digital Services Act supervisory fee as unfair

🇪🇺 Microsoft, Amazon-backed cloud body in talks over EU dispute

🇫🇮 Finnish HRtech startup Workfellow announces shutdown amid challenges

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇪 The 41-year-old “old skool” founders wanting to shake up B2B trade payments

🇬🇧 Klarna moves to new London HQ billed as “world’s largest co-working space”

🇬🇧 UK arts union ‘ready’ to strike if AI agreements aren’t reached

🇫🇮 Finnish startup Hailia unlocks the potential of fish industry sidestreams

🇬🇧 Money transfer app Atlantic Money launches in US and Australia but admits user numbers are not “headline-grabbing”

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 SQCDP secures £200,000 investment for manufacturing performance improvement

🇬🇪 STORI raises $500,000 to automate branding and content creation

🇪🇪 Analytical Alley secures €700,000 for AI-based martech solutions

🇳🇴 OTee secures €1.25M funding for industrial automation software

🇱🇹 Axiology's DLT securities trading platform lands €2M investment

Jagex changes hands in $1.1B deal, Xensam says goodbye to 'bootstrapped', and over €75M invested this week
