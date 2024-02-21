Co-founder and CEO of embedded lender Fluro quits after 10 years

The co-founder and CEO of UK embedded lender Fluro, whose clients include Direct Line and GoCompare, is standing down.

In a LinkedIn post, Nick Harding, Fluro co-founder said:

“After 10 amazing years leading Fluro on its mission to drive permanent positive change in the credit industry, I’m stepping down as CEO and hope to announce my next professional adventure shortly.”

Harding did not cite a reason for his departure in his post.

The fintech was founded by Harding and Matthew Powell – who left Fluro last year -in 2012.

Fluro was previously called Lending Works but was rebranded as Fluro in 2022.

It started as a peer-to-peer lender competing against the likes of Zopa but evolved into offering B2B embedded lending services, currently a hot area in fintech.

According to its website, its clients include Direct Line, CleaerScore, GoCompare and Churchill.

In 2020 Fluro was acquired by asset manager Intriva Capital to fund its lending and scale it up.

Since early 2024 the company has bagged over £200 million in funding with backers including BNP Paribas, Maven Capital Partners, and Pollen Street Capital.

Fluro has approximately 74 employees and, on its website, says it has provided more than £250 million in loans since 2014.

Harding added:

"Fluro has so much to be proud of – the real rates movement it pioneered, the impact it has had on the embedded lending market and the recognition as one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies. “But I’m perhaps most proud of the amazing team I’ve been lucky enough to lead and the culture we’ve enabled. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the last 10 years with me - team members, board members, partners, supporters – it’s been a pleasure to work with you all.”

Tech.eu has reached out to Fluro and Harding for comment.

Lead image: Fluro co-founder and CEO Nick Harding. Photo: Uncredited.