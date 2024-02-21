Conscia acquires ITGL, spearheading entry into the UK and Ireland

Today Conscia, a Danish provider of mission-critical IT infrastructure within networking, cybersecurity and cloud, announced it has acquired UK digital transformation company ITGL for an undisclosed sum.

For Conscia, the announcement spearheads the company’s entry into the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2003, Conscia is owned by private equity investor Nordic Capital. It employs over 1,020 people across six countries, serving over 1,000 customers. These include five out of the six top Nordic banks and three out of every four hospitals in the Netherlands.

With sites in Portsmouth and Oxford, ITGL’s 70-strong team provides extensive collaboration, networking and cybersecurity expertise across the UK and Ireland.

ITGL’s strong presence in the public sector and expertise in the finance, law and retail industries complements Conscia’s focus on supporting clients with complex network, data centre, cloud, IoT and mobility needs.

The move will also see ITGL clients benefit from bolstered cybersecurity solutions and enhanced managed service offerings to support their increasingly complex network and cloud infrastructures.

Neil Pemberton, CEO, ITGL, says:

“The shared culture of technical excellence and commitment to long-term client relationships between both organisations makes this relationship a natural fit. By tapping into Conscia’s international network and by leveraging its size and market position, we can deliver extra value while continually expanding and developing the business. Conscia has a strong track record for incorporating new companies and we are excited about what this will mean for ITGL as well as new and existing clients.”

The ITGL collaboration marks Conscia’s 17th acquisition in seven geographic markets over 10 years.

Erik Bertman, CEO, Conscia adds:

“The UK has a strong and expansive technology ecosystem and is one of the largest markets in Europe. Through ITGL’s forward-thinking technical know-how and industry experience, we will be well-placed to contribute to the region’s continued IT infrastructure growth and digital transformation. This is a significant milestone for Conscia and we’re looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for all parties.”

Both companies are Cisco gold partners. Rodney Clark, SVP Partners, Cisco UK, shared

“This is a very compelling strategic development announced today between Conscia Group and ITGL, two Cisco Gold partners. Through their delivery of advanced services, software solutions, and lifecycle management, both have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing digital transformation driving customer value across the EMEA and UK respectively."

Lead image: L-R: Neil Pemberton, CEO, ITGL and Erik Bertman, CEO, Conscia. Photo: uncredited.