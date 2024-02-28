From holographics to 5G black boxes: startups take centre stage at MWC/4YFN 2024

The massive Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona is here again.

Historically focused on mobile phone manufacturers, telecos and network providers, the event has evolved alongside IoT to encompass wearables, innovative city solutions, robotics, mobility, and more.

The event includes sister event, 4YFN offering a glimpse into the future with thousands of innovative startups.

This year, I opted for a remote experience, sparing my feet the customary week of navigating the sprawling pavilions and endless meetings.

Here's a glimpse at some of the coolest startups showcasing their wares in Barcelona this week:

Showee (Spain)

Showers in most homes are inaccessible or unsafe for many people.

Showee is an eco-smart shower that transforms the showering experience for those with disability or mobility challenges or at risk of falls.

The shower adapts to both physical and mobility challenges, as well as intellectual and sensory disabilities.

The hardware comes with receptacles for soap and shampoo dispensing, and a digital interface delivers automatic programs for wetting, soaping, and drying through touch or voice commands.

Phine.tech (Austria)

Phine.tech is an Austrian-based 5G startup that aims to simplify 5G by opening 5G black boxes (virtual 5G Labs or sandboxes). These create a space for hands-on exploration, learning and test automation, and use case development.

Levelab (Spain)

Whether pivoting from in-classroom to virtual teaching or starting virtually, getting started is expensive.

Levelab is a student-centred platform for hands-on learning. It complements training in tools such as Photoshop, Blender or AutoCad.

It offers an online work environment gamifying content to increase student engagement and tailor content in response to student progress metrics. It also reduces licensing and equipment costs.

Dynavisual (Switzerland)

Dynavisual has developed a patented technology to visualise data on smart textiles. The Dynavisual IoT tech (hardware and software) facilitates the seamless collection, processing, distribution and analysis of relevant user data.

The Dynavisual Pad can be integrated into any type of textile with images and messages displayed in real-time. Think fashion shows and trade shows. It reminds me of when people kept trying to make connected name badges a thing.

Do I need it? No. Would I like it? For sure!

Irmos (Switzerland)

Irmos works to maximise the safe operational life of existing buildings and bridges through structural health monitoring.

Its software empowers engineers to monitor the structural health of real structures, reducing maintenance costs and environmental impact while improving safety.

Users optimise retrofit costs and prevent business downtimes without compromising safety.

Cooling Photonics (Spain)

Cooling Photonics provides passive cooling solutions that reduce energy without energy consumption or carbon emissions. A nano-fabricated coating material can be spread on any surface hotter than the ambient, allowing the dissipation of heat in the form of infrared radiation and, thus, a decrease in temperature.

Cooling Photonics won the Greenlight Award at Mobile World Congress 2024. The company was established in 2020 as a spin-off of the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2).

Holoconnects (Netherlands)

Holoconnects shows the impact of going big. Developed to bring 3D holographic visualisations of people, products or logos, the company creates immersive holographic demonstrations that include life-size holograms.

Speakers can record their desired message quickly using the autocue function, and products — both 3D and physical — can be displayed, along with texts and QR codes.

The company offers a variety of custom hardware to fit any space or need, such as creating larger holograms of cars, animals, or any other content.

Lead image: MWC Barcelona. Photo: uncredited.