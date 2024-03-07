Civo Expands cloud-native offering with Kubefirst acquisition

Cloud-native service provider Civo this week officially announced its acquisition of Kubefirst open-source GitOps-powered platform for Kubernetes, Kubefirst, from its parent company Kubeshop. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Civo, is the first cloud provider purely focused on cloud-native technologies. It offers fast, reliable and simplified infrastructure built to scale rapidly on demand. It offers businesses everything they need to start their journey on the cloud, including infrastructure built on lightning-fast Kubernetes, the latest in sustainable cloud GPUs, access to cutting-edge managed Machine Learning and new ML models, and a predictable bill for services used every month.

Since its start in 2019, Kubefirst has been an open-source project that provides an instant production-grade Kubernetes Platform powered by GitOps.

Civo believes in a fair, equitable, and open cloud that stays true to the cloud's original promise by supporting business growth and not hindering companies through escalating costs, vendor lock-in, and other things that are taken from your control.

This acquisition furthers Civo's mission to simplify the cloud. It extends on recent investments and partnerships to grow its sustainable cloud offering for its customers, including leading a £1 million seed funding round in heata, a low carbon compute network, and becoming the exclusive cloud partner for data centre heat re-use pioneer, Deep Green.

CEO at Civo, Mark Boost, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Kubefirst into the Civo family. This acquisition is a key milestone in our journey to reduce the complexity of cloud computing and provide more accessible, efficient, and scalable cloud solutions."

Dmitry Fonarev, CEO at Kubeshop, commented:

"We started Kubeshop with the goal of building the next generation of products focused on solving complex problems for modern software development life cycle. Passing the baton to Civo marks a significant milestone for us. I believe Civo is the perfect home for Kubefirst to continue its growth."

John Dietz, CEO of Kubefirst shared:

"Joining forces with Civo opens up a wealth of opportunities for Kubefirst to accelerate our mission. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting chapter, allowing us to leverage Civo's resources while continuing to serve our community and maintain our foundational principles. We remain dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the Kubernetes ecosystem."

Following Civo's acquisition, Kubefirst will continue to operate under its own entity, preserving its mission to maintain an open-source software version and its agnostic cloud provider integrations.

Customers, users, and stakeholders of both entities will benefit from the combined expertise and innovative solutions that this partnership will bring.