Phone Stolen? Nuke From Orbit raises £500K Pre-Seed to instantly protect your data

Today UK fintech Nuke From Orbit has raised £500,000 in a Pre-Seed round to take its product to market. The startup has developed a novel innovative approach to mobile phone security, and the protection of financial accounts and personal identifiable information (PII).

Mobile phone theft is increasing, with one reported stolen every six minutes in London. With smartphones increasingly used to run people’s lives, having a phone stolen is no longer just about replacing a handset; there is critical, valuable data stored on it.

Nuke From Orbit instantly invalidates stolen data. It cancels bank cards, secures digital accounts (banking apps, email, digital wallets, social media, etc.), and blocks the device SIM in a single action.

James O’Sullivan, CEO and founder of Nuke From Orbit shared:

‘‘We are thrilled for the support from our investors who believe in our mission to safeguard mobile data. This investment is not just a financial boost, but a propelling force that will catapult us towards expanding our partner base as we gear up to launch our dynamic partner portal.

We're not just aiming to disrupt the mobile security market, but we're on a journey to redefine it. A huge thank you to our investors for believing in us and supporting us as we embark on this exciting adventure.”

The funding comes from several UK-based companies and investors, including Oliver Bridgen, Co-Founder & COO of specialist FX broker Ballinger Group, and Jordan Hallows, founder of Wey Bridging Finance.

Lead investor Bridgen shared:

”The knock-on effects of mobile phone theft are a huge problem that no one has adequately addressed. After analysing the size of the addressable market, I was confident in supporting Nuke From Orbit's mission to combat the growing threat of cyber and financial crimes."

Nuke From Orbit will partner with financial, telecommunications, social media, De-Fi, and other technology providers that provide users with access to platforms through mobile applications and interfaces.

The company will use the funding to prepare the technology for public beta testing in the UK market in late 2024 and expand the team to bring partners on board. Subsequently, Nuke From Orbit plans to take the service global, prioritising countries with high smartphone adoption, higher crime rates and strong traction in modern financial services such as Open Banking.

