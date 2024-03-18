Crosstown H2R comes out of stealth with its pioneering gas turbine decarbonisation

Today Swiss climatetech startup Crosstown H2R comes out of stealth, announcing successful partnerships and funds raised. Founded in 2022, Crosstown develops decarbonation technology. The Crosstown Burner (H2R®) decarbonises gas turbines while ensuring international emissions compliance with ultra-low nitrogen oxide (NOx) capability.

In 2025, NOx regulations in Europe and the US will be enforced, and a majority of gas turbines and gas power plants will be non-compliant and will need to transition to new technologies. A single 100 MW gas turbine emits around 300'000 tons of CO2 annually whilst operating only at 50 per cent capacity.

Crosstown makes it possible to convert gas turbines to operate on hydrogen (or other low-/zero-carbon fuels), removing the CO₂ emissions in those turbines entirely. Specifically, NOx acts as an indirect greenhouse gas by producing the tropospheric greenhouse gas' ozone' through photochemical reactions in the atmosphere.

The Crosstown team has raised over €2 million in subsidies and grants from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) and other investors to further develop its proprietary technology.

The company is partnering with companies Sulzer and Fortum, enabling gas power plants to shift to zero-carbon energy production for the first time ever.

According to S. Manoj Harasgama, founder and co-CEO of Crosstown:

"I believe that we will only truly solve the global climate crisis by building new hardware approaches to reduce CO2 and other greenhouse gases.

We're thrilled to join forces with such renowned clients and go-to-market partners to get this product to market faster and support our mission of creating a sustainable world today."

A go-to-market partnership with independent service provider Sulzer will enable the company to access the market for over 3,500 new and existing gas-fired turbines in Europe and tens of thousands more worldwide.

Also, Fortum customers can now operate with Crosstown's hydrogen renewal multi-fuel burner to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030.

The company has tested its newest generation of burners and will install them in many of Sulzer's and Fortum's turbines starting in 2024.

Lead image: Crosstown H2R. Photo: uncredited.