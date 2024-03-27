The fourth round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024

In seven weeks, founders, investors and enthusiasts will land in London to dissect another whirlwind year in tech and set the stage for what's to come.

Between Tech.eu’s decade of coverage and our expert panelists, we’ll interrogate the market forces driving growth and uncover the golden rules of industry leaders. With an array of curated presentations, panels and roundtables, it’s the perfect place to understand Europe's ecosystem from new perspectives, turn ideas into partnerships and put your questions to those at the top of their field.

Check out previous announcements for our full lineup of speakers. As well as networking and learning opportunities, attendees can head to our Startup Stage to discover the next generation of disruptors and spot trends on the rise.

The new speakers announced for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 are:

Andreas Brenner - Co-Founder and CEO, Jua.ai

Antoine Moyroud - Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Aron Gelbard - Co-Founder and CEO, Bloom & Wild

Bas Smeulders - Co-Founder and COO, Sendcloud

Callum Taylor - AdVentures Business Controller, ITV

Diana Florescu - Founder and CEO, mediaforgrowth

Irina Obushtarova - Co-Founder and CEO, The Recursive

Jamie Moore - Partner, Orrick Technology Companies Group

Joe Hills - Head of Nurture, JCDecaux

Linda Griffin - VP Global Policy, Mozilla

Matt Ondler - President, Axiom Space

Nahoko Hoshino - Investment Director, SoftBank Vision Fund

Raph Crouan - Managing Director, Orrick Technology Clients Europe

Stefan Hakel - Senior Business Development Manager, RTL AdAlliance

Susan Lin - Partner, Felix Capital

See you on May 16-17!