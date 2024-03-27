The fourth round of speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024

In seven weeks, founders, investors and enthusiasts will land in London to dissect another whirlwind year in tech and set the stage for what's to come.
Between Tech.eu’s decade of coverage and our expert panelists, we’ll interrogate the market forces driving growth and uncover the golden rules of industry leaders. With an array of curated presentations, panels and roundtables, it’s the perfect place to understand Europe's ecosystem from new perspectives, turn ideas into partnerships and put your questions to those at the top of their field.
Check out previous announcements for our full lineup of speakers. As well as networking and learning opportunities, attendees can head to our Startup Stage to discover the next generation of disruptors and spot trends on the rise.
The new speakers announced for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 are:
Andreas Brenner - Co-Founder and CEO, Jua.ai
Antoine Moyroud - Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Aron Gelbard - Co-Founder and CEO, Bloom & Wild
Bas Smeulders - Co-Founder and COO, Sendcloud
Callum Taylor - AdVentures Business Controller, ITV
Diana Florescu - Founder and CEO, mediaforgrowth
Irina Obushtarova - Co-Founder and CEO, The Recursive
Jamie Moore - Partner, Orrick Technology Companies Group
Joe Hills - Head of Nurture, JCDecaux
Linda Griffin - VP Global Policy, Mozilla
Matt Ondler - President, Axiom Space
Nahoko Hoshino - Investment Director, SoftBank Vision Fund
Raph Crouan - Managing Director, Orrick Technology Clients Europe
Stefan Hakel - Senior Business Development Manager, RTL AdAlliance
Susan Lin - Partner, Felix Capital
Get tickets to secure your spot and stay tuned to keep up with the latest on the Tech.eu Summit London 2024. See you on May 16-17!
