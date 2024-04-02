Where Startups Meet Investors: The Tech.eu Summit London 2024 Startup Stage

The Tech.eu Summit London 2024, one of Europe's most prestigious tech events, will take place in London on May 16-17. The Tech.eu Summit London 2024 is just around the corner, summit will feature a dedicated Startup Stage, providing a platform for startups to showcase their innovative solutions and connect with investors.

In previous announcements, we revealed some of the main speakers for the summit. This year's summit will feature over 100 prominent entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders from Europe and the US.

The Startup Stage will offer selected startups the opportunity to present their groundbreaking solutions and visions to a global audience. Startups will also have a dedicated booth in the summit area to showcase their products and services and engage in one-on-one meetings with investors.

Additionally, the Startup Stage will host a live Q&A session between startups and VC's. This session will provide startups with valuable feedback from investors to help them refine their business models and secure funding.

VC's who will be at the stage - Investors on Startup Stage

Adam Shuaib - Partner, Episode 1 Ventures

Enis Hulli - General Partner, 500 Emerging Europe

Gideon Valkin - Managing Partner, Stealth VC

Piotr Bukanski -Investment Manager, Beringea

Sarah Kreik - Investment Associate, DN Capital

With hundreds of applications already received, the deadline to apply is April 20th to be one of the last selected startups to join this selected group. The application form and more information about the summit can be found here. Don't miss out - see you in London!

What to Expect at the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 Startup Stage:

More than 2,000 forward-thinkers

Dedicated pitching and demo area for startups

One-on-one investor meetings

Live Q&A session

The Tech.eu Summit London 2024 Startup Stage will be a platform for Europe's brightest startups to connect with global investors. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity and secure your spot today! To attend the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, you can purchase tickets here. Further details about additional speakers and the event program will be shared in the coming weeks.