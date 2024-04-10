Investorflow acquires proptech Coyote Software

Investorflow have acquired London-based property tech Coyote Software, marking a sharp increase in their market share of cloud software for the property sector. Financial terms of the deal are unknown.

Coyote’s cloud-based property CRM system is currently used by over 50 commercial real estate firms in the UK and Europe, many of which Investorflow will likely retain. The platform has logged over 80,000 assets with a combined 500 million square feet. It hosts leading firms including Nuveen, Legal & General Investment Management, and Royal London Asset Management.

Investorflow will expand operations towards fundraising, transaction, and asset management stakeholders in the wake of the acquisition, and gain the ability to provide more granular reporting to investors with an interest in real estate on a single platform. The company also completed a merger with Cloud Theory in April 2022 to strengthen its software offering.

Real estate investment teams will be able to use Investorflow's platform to review and close deals. Likewise, asset and property managers will have the ability to compare and organise real estate data and manage portfolio performance and risk.

“Coyote was designed and built by real estate professionals,” said Todd Glasson, CEO of InvestorFlow.

“The addition of Coyote will expand InvestorFlow’s capabilities to drive collaboration among investment, asset, and property managers at scale, while yielding faster and deeper insights into performance and risk for LPs. This transaction immediately expands our footprint in EMEA and will accelerate our continued growth across all alternative asset classes globally.”

“Coyote is delighted to be joining InvestorFlow in its mission to power the alternatives industry,” said Coyote CEO and Co-Founder Oli Farago. “We embarked on this journey over a decade ago to transform the way real estate investment firms source opportunities, manage deals and maximise asset performance. Alongside the broader InvestorFlow team, we can extend our capabilities into fundraising and investor relations. This will provide deeper and more granular reporting for clients that demand real-time transparency and insights as we expand this capability to new and emerging private asset types.”

Lead image: Coyote CEO and co-founder Oli Farago. Photo: uncredited.

