Clyde hydrogen raises £1M for hydrogen production tech

Scottish cleantech Clyde Hydrogen has raised over £1M for its decoupled electrolyser technology that aims to increase the production of hydrogen safely at scale and at low cost.

If large-scale hydrogen production is made possible, it would assuage reliance on fossil fuels and supplement other renewable energy sources.

Decoupled Electrolysis is a new approach to renewable hydrogen production developed by Prof Mark Symes and collaborators at the University of Glasgow. Unlike incumbent electrolysis technologies, Decoupled Electrolysis gives the user the unprecedented ability to split water into hydrogen and oxygen in completely separate reactors and at completely separate rates.

Decoupling is achieved using a redox mediator solution which is able to reversibly store both protons and electrons from the water oxidation step.

This reduced mediator is transferred to a separate chamber where hydrogen can be formed when the mediator is introduced to a suitable catalyst. These results have been proven at lab scale, with development of a demonstrator underway.

The funding was provided by Zinc, the University of Glasgow and angel investors. Development of the technology will continue at the University of Glasgow’s research labs.

Paul Kirby, co-founder and CEO at Zinc, commented: "At Zinc, we believe in the importance of investing in deep science innovation to solve our most pressing environmental issues. Clyde Hydrogen represents exactly the kind of disruptive technology we look to support — one that has the potential to revolutionise the energy landscape and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. We're excited to be part of the team at Clyde Hydrogen on its journey to impact."

The pre-seed funding will be used to expand the company’s R&D team, accelerate technology development and forge strategic partnerships within the energy sector. Clyde Hydrogen hopes to make a significant contribution to Scotland’s ambitious carbon neutrality and green hydrogen goals.