Lakestar closes $600M Funds, aims to strengthen Europe's innovation ecosystem

This week, investment firm Lakestar closed its latest funds, Lakestar Early IV and Lakestar Growth II, for around $600 million to inject new capital into the next generation of European startups, bringing Lakestar's assets under management to €2 billion.

Both new funds will focus their investments across geographies, focusing on Europe in sectors such as AI, digitalisation, deep tech, healthcare, and fintech.

The funds align with Lakestar's commitment to forge a stronger future for Europe by nurturing the region's innovation and tech ecosystem through the funding of business models that support economic growth and social prosperity.

These new funds have already led investments in tech companies such as energy supplier platform Fuse Energy (UK), embedded finance solution Swan (France), healthtech company Nelly (Germany), NEKO Health (Sweden), the preventative health care technology company co-founded by Daniel Ek, and AI text-to-video technology platform Colossyan (UK/Hungary).

With the closing of the two funds, Lakestar will deploy new capital backed by a mix of limited partners (LPs), including sovereign wealth funds, family offices, fund of fund investors and other institutional and individual players, including founders. The closing of Lakestar Early IV and Lakestar Growth II places Lakestar in a strong position to further deepen its impact on Europe's entrepreneurial community.

Klaus Hommels, Founder and Chairman of Lakestar, said:

"With world-class universities and leading research facilities, Europe is home to some of the world's best centres of innovation, which are at the forefront of sectors critical for Europe's sovereignty, such as AI, digitalisation, healthcare, deep tech, and fintech. I am a firm believer that nurturing technology is fundamental to our prosperity. In an era where Europe's sovereignty is more crucial than ever, Europe is only as strong as its innovation ecosystem. We take pride in attracting new and existing investors to our new funds, which are built on our proven strategy."

Lakestar's new funds are complemented by the company's partnership with some of the leading European Tech Universities, such as TUM (UnternehmerTUM), ETH, Aachen and Oxford.

Its advisory board includes well-known names from both the business and political community, helping founders with connections or questions in the political and regulatory environment.