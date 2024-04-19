AI lie detectors in interviews: could it happen in the EU?

You wouldn’t believe how many people enjoy cross-country skiing. But only if you regularly review CVs and conduct job interviews, where embellished interests are plentiful.

Lying during the job application process is pretty common. A recent survey over 1,900 workers revealed that seven in 10 respondents confessed they had lied on their CVs, and 37% admitted they lied frequently.

While adding wishful or lapsed hobbies isn’t so serious – or crucially, provable – other embellishments are.

Upping responsibilities in general is pretty common (52% of CV lies), as is inflating job titles (52%), fabricating how many people you managed (45%), extending the length of time employed at a job (37%), and increasing metrics or accomplishments (17%.)

Even more seriously, 31% of survey respondents had lied about the name of the company that employed them, 24% made up the entire position, and 11% lied about education credentials and volunteer work.

The figures increase again when it comes to job interviews. Some eight in 10 of those surveyed confessed they had lied during a job interview, and 44% admitted to frequently bending the truth.

US lawsuit

Taking these stats into account, the vast majority of job seekers will not favour this latest trend in hiring practices in the US, where some hiring departments are using AI technology to analyse and assess video applicants.

One such tool is HireVue’s Affectiva, which uses AI to analyse facial expressions, eye contact, and voice intonation, and is the focus of a class action lawsuit.

Brendan Baker filed a state court lawsuit against CVS Health Corp. and CVS Pharmacy Inc., arguing that the drugstore chain violated a Massachusetts law banning the use of lie detector tests in hiring and employment, by using the tool in online job interviews without providing a disclaimer.

Though a representative for HireVue has said its assessments are not, and never have been, designed to assesses the truthfulness of a candidate's response, things like pausing, eye movements and body language can all give away a liar, and “emotional AI” tools are trained to visually analyse their subjects.

EU View

As the case rumbles on, lawmakers and legislators are discussing the application of old laws on newer technology, and naturally, this applies differently in every country.

However, at EU-level, a ban on AI lie detectors at borders is one of thousands of amendments being considered to the AI act, which is geared at protecting citizens’ fundamental rights as the technology rapidly develops.

Much criticism is centred around the €4.5m EU funding of the Horizon 2020 project iBorderCtrl, which includes developing a video lie detector based on AI to be used on visitors to the EU to determine if they're lying when answering questions.

Under the AI Act, high-risk AI systems like these will be limited and banned, which includes emotion recognition in education institutions and the workplace.

So if organisations are using AI technology to analyse video applicants, their days might be numbered.

Though the EU AI Act received final approval from the European Parliament on March 13th, limits on AI technology with “unacceptable levels of risk” do not kick in for another six months, while the actual legislation will not be enacted until sometime 2025 at the earliest.

It will then be a further two years before all rules of the act and obligations for high-risk systems apply.

In the meantime, it’s understandable if job seekers are cautious about hiring processes, but being armed with up-to-date information on the EU AI Act is key.

With this, candidates will be able to make informed decisions around participating in AI-enabled processes, and can protect both their privacy, and their embellishments.

