Lazard partners with Elaia Capital to launch growth fund

Asset management leader Lazard signed a strategic partnership agreement with Elaia Partners, who invests across different tech verticals.

The partnership involves the creation of a new Paris-based asset management company, Lazard Elaia Capital, which will be 75%-owned by Lazard and 25%-owned by Elaia Partners. It will be led by Xavier Lazarus, co-founder and Managing Partner of Elaia Partners, alongside a newly hired investment team.

This investment platform aims to meet the capital needs of future technology and deep tech leaders in late stage and growth equity. An initial fund focusing on Europe will be launched by 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

The agreement provides the option for Lazard to purchase up to 100% ownership over time.

"The creation of this partnership between Lazard and Elaia Partners will enable us to offer our clients innovative, private market solutions focusing on the growing technology industry in Europe." said Evan Russo, Chief Executive Officer, Lazard Asset Management.

“We are excited about this partnership with Lazard, as it will create new opportunities to expand our impact on this growing ecosystem, while providing additional growth leverage for Elaia.” said Xavier Lazarus, co-founder and managing partner of Elaia Partners.