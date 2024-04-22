Energy

Q1 sees increased energy investment

Energy tech has overtaken fintech as Europe's strongest sector, Dealroom data reveals.
Lucy Adams 4 hours ago
Q1 sees increased energy investment
Send email Copy link

The energy transition is powering a recovery in European venture capital in the first quarter of 2024, according to Dealroom’s Europe Q1 report. European startups raised $13.7 billion in VC funding in Q1 2024, a 5% increase on the same period last year.

The increase in funding comes despite concerns in a global slowdown in funding to early stage companies. European VC is on track to be on a similar path to 2023 when the continent raised $59.1B in total, with the UK continuing to retain its crown as the leading country for VC investment. Over 500 companies raised rounds of more than $2M in the first months of the year, with later-stage funding proving particularly resilient - up 2.1X compared to Q1 2023.

Energy tech has overtaken fintech in Europe as the strongest sector, thanks to a number of mega investments in energy startups underlining how the journey to net zero is becoming a priority on the continent. Energy was the largest sector for deals in Europe, raising a total of $3.1B, for the fourth consecutive quarter.

‌This put Energy ahead of Health ($2.8B), Fintech ($2.8B), Transport ($1.7B) and Enterprise Software ($1.6B).

Sahar Meghani, Partner at Visionaries Club, commented on the trend:

“European tech had a brilliant first quarter, demonstrating the resilience across the ecosystem. It’s particularly encouraging to see that over 500 companies raised at least $2 million or more, showcasing the strong pipeline of startups who will scale up to build the next generation of category-defining companies. We’re bullish that Europe will continue this momentum into 2024.”

I‌mage: Karsten Würth on Unsplash

Q1 sees increased energy investment
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All